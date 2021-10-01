MY GIRLFRIEND BEATS ME UP, BAN HER, MAN PLEADS WITH MAGISTRATE

A hapless man from New Lobengula has pleaded with the court to ban his girlfriend from visiting his house because she has turned him into a punching bag.

Thulani Moyo is reportedly now living in fear of his girlfriend Fungai Nduri who is in the habit of assaulting him.

Recently, the court was told that a furious Nduri held Moyo by the collar and slapped him before punching him for allegedly cheating on her.

Moyo reportedly sprinted to a neighbour’s house to seek refuge and then later on applied for a protection order.

“I am applying for a protection order against my girlfriend Fungai Nduri. She is physically, verbally and emotionally abusing me. She recently held me by the collar and assaulted me,” said Moyo.

He added: “She is also insulting me in front of the kids with vulgar language. She is coming to my house and harassing everyone. May the court assist by stopping her to visit me, to insult me, to assault me, to threaten me or to call me,” said Moyo.

Western Commonage magistrate Tancy Dube granted the order B Metro