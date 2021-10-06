MWONZORA'S MDC T IS A DANGEROUS PARTY, SAYS ELECTION WATCHDOG

An election watchdog, the Election Resource Centre (ERC) has described Douglas Mwonzora’s MDC-T as a dangerous political party that is a threat to democracy and constitutionalism in the country.
ERC was responding to calls by the MDC-T for the suspension
of both the by-elections and the 2023 general polls in favour of a negotiated
settlement with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Early this week, MDC-T national chairman Morgen Komichi
said the 2023 polls were a waste of time and resources, claiming his party’s
position was that it was better to negotiate with Mnangagwa.
But ERC said calling for the cancelling of elections was
dangerous to constitutionalism and the principles and growth of democracy in
the country.
ERC said MDC-T’s calls were “reckless” and should not be
entertained.
“Political players like the government, the electoral
commission, Parliament of Zimbabwe must make concerted efforts to ensure that
such reckless sentiments must never be entertained as they cause disharmony and
despondency,” ERC said in a statement yesterday.
“There is an urgent need to implement electoral reforms
which are now three years due since the 2018 harmonised elections.”
On June 11, Mnangagwa and Mwonzora held a closed-door
meeting at State House in Harare where, among other things, the MDC-T leader
pleaded for the scrapping of the pending by-elections for the more than 40
legislative seats and more than 80 council seats triggered by his party’s
recall of MPs and councillors belonging to the MDC Alliance led by Nelson
Chamisa.
Mnangagwa suspended by-elections citing COVID-19
restrictions and has maintained the ban despite lifting restrictions on almost
everything, including opening of bars.
ERC said Mnangagwa was responsible for the country’s bad
electoral policies that have led to electoral disputes in the past.
“The President is on record regarding reforms,” ERC said.
“He stated that his administration will ensure the implementation
of electoral reforms. However, within less than two years towards the 2023
harmonised elections, the government is silent regarding this important matter.
ERC would like to reiterate that electoral reforms are central to any credible
election and political stability in Zimbabwe.”
ERC added: “The Office of the President must call for the
holding of by-elections in line with Zimbabwe’s constitutional provision
section 159.
“Accordingly, the conduct of these by-elections is of
paramount importance as it will ensure that all citizens have representation
and can play their oversight and legislative roles through their elected
leaders at all levels.
“The ERC believes that the resumption of by-elections must
be preceded by the implementation of electoral reforms as by-elections without
reforms pose a threat to the credibility and acceptability of electoral
outcomes.”
The electoral watchdog also called on the Zimbabwe
Electoral Commission (Zec) not to serve the interests of any political party.
“In administering its constitutional mandate to oversee
elections, Zec must be impartial and independent. Zec’s activities, decisions
and roles must not be influenced by anyone. More so, there ought to be
transparency and accountability (responsibility to justify actions or
decisions) to citizens, political parties and independent observers,” ERC said.
“Ensuring verifiability (demonstration of accuracy beyond
reasonable doubt) and inclusivity (providing equal access) of processes will
enhance public confidence in the Commission. These processes extend to voter
mobilisation and education, ballot printing, results transmission and political
parties and civil society engagement.”
Zec has been accused by opposition parties of serving the
interests of Zanu PF. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment