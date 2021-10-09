MWONZORA : SANCTIONS MUST BE REMOVED NOW

ILLEGAL economic sanctions imposed by the West are punishing ordinary people and should be removed immediately, the country’s main opposition has said.
Addressing a Press conference yesterday, MDC leader Mr
Douglas Mwonzora said there was no justification for the maintenance of
sanctions by the United States and her allies as they had inflicted untold
suffering on ordinary people. This comes as Zimbabwe is set to mark the SADC
Anti-Sanctions Day on October 25, a day when all progressive nations join hands
in the call for the unconditional removal of the illegal economic sanctions.
“Our position as the MDC-T is that we support the
international re-engagement of Zimbabwe with the international community.
Zimbabweans must actively participate to ensure that these measures are
removed. We have been under sanctions for over two decades, the lives of the
Zimbabwean people have not improved, the economic system has not improved, the
social system has not improved, therefore we think that the sanctions are not
working,” said Mr Mwonzora.
Since assuming power, the Second Republic — under the
stewardship of President Mnangagwa — has taken pragmatic steps to re-engage the
world, including hostile Western nations with the highlight of the
re-engagement efforts finding expression in the united call by SADC member
states to speak in unison against the sanctions annually on October 25.
The region, Africa, and other countries have joined
Zimbabwe in the call for the removal of sanctions which have choked it for over
two decades now, basically by making it more difficult for Western firms and
investors to deal with Zimbabwe and making it almost impossible for Zimbabwe to
access most of the normal global financial institutions set up to facilitate
trade and mobilise capital for development. Herald
