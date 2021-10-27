MWONZORA NEVER FIRED ME : MASHUMBA

Kudzanai Mashumba, who is at the centre of a violent incident that happened at the Media Centre in Harare recently has claimed that he was never fired by MDC-T and was told by Dr Thokozani Khupe to go and engage party President Douglas Mwonzora to air his grievances two weeks ago.

In videos that went viral on social media on October 21, Mashumba’s presser was disrupted by an angry mob that warned him against addressing journalists using the name of the party he was allegedly fired from.

On October 21, the Mwonzora led MDC-T distanced itself from Mashumba and said he was fired long back from being a party employee and his issue was at the labor court.

Mashumba however said he was never served with a termination letter by the party, saying employees at Harvest House were aggrieved by how they are being treated accusing Mwonzora of being responsible for running down operations at the party headquarters.

He alleged that he was instructed by Dr Khupe to go and engage Mwonzora on the salary issue, among others about two weeks ago, without success.

“I am the chief-of-protocol in the office of Dr Thokozani Khupe and my grievances are that as employees we are being treated like volunteers without contracts.

“I was never fired from MDC-T and I have been working in Dr Khupe’s office. Dr Khupe is the one who told me to go and engage Douglas Mwonzora to address how he was running Harvest House but I never got audience with him,” Mashumba said.

Contacted for comment, MDC-T Presidential Spokesperson Lloyd Damba said Mashumba was just performing theatrics, loosely referring to recent political events in Masvingo and Manicaland provinces where MDC Alliance is touring.

“Mashumba is part of the theatrics that are happening in the country and the drama that those who support him want to portray. We are aware of the meetings being held in private that are meant to derail our projects.

“He has long been fired from MDC and he has no right to speak for or on behalf of the party. He is not even chairperson of the Harvest House workers committee so he cannot speak for anyone,” Damba said.

He added that while he does not condone violence, he was waiting for the law to take its course if the case was reported, saying Mashumba was actually the one who beat up those who had confronted him during his speech.

Mashumba said he sustained some injuries from the fracas, and was admitted overnight at a private clinic as his ribs were injured.

“I was injured in the ribs and my doctor will produce a comprehensive report on the injuries that I sustained yesterday. I have reported the matter to police under CR Number 1593/1021.

“The person who assaulted me is Yvonne Musarurwa, and they also took my phone in a bid to see who was going to call me after the fracas. They were saying I was sent by Nelson Chamisa but that is very far from the truth,” Mashumba said.

Efforts to get a comment from Dr Khupe were fruitless as she was said to be out of the country.

Damba also dismissed allegations of political violence against MDC-A saying those were mere theatrics being performed mainly to influence the outcome of the visit by United Nations Special Rapporteur on Sanctions, Alena Douhan currently in the country and has met MDC-T party leaders.

“We do not entertain such kind of drama. Just because there is a visitor in the country then some people want to perform such kind of drama, to what end? We as a party are focusing on issues that benefit Zimbabweans and say no to these kind of silly theatrics,” Damba said.

Late last year Dr Khupe walked out of the MDC-T elective congress alleging electoral corruption by Mwonzora and his cronies, after which she was assaulted by alleged Mwonzora loyalists. TellZimNews