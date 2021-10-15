MUTARE MAN CAUGHT RAPING STEPDAUGHTER (6)

A HOBHOUSE man betrayed the trust his wife bestowed on him as a fatherly figure by forcing himself on his six-year-old stepdaughter.

Edison Chiyedzo (41) appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Prisca Manhibi, charged with rape, and aggravated indecent assault.

He pleaded guilty, and was remanded in custody. Ms Tafadzwa Chiwanza prosecuted.

She told the court that on an unknown date this year, the accused was left in the custody of the complainant when her mother went to town.

“Taking advantage of the absence of other people at home, he raped the minor before threatening her with death if she divulged the incident to anyone,” said Ms Chiwanza.

The court heard that the matter only came to light on September 27, when the complainant’s brother entered the bedroom while the accused was in the middle of sexually abusing the girl.

“After his despicable act was discovered by the boy, he flew into a rage, and assaulted him on the head and face with fists. When the complainant’s mother, returned home, the complainant’s brother informed her about the incident,” said Ms Chiwanza.

On the following day, the complainant’s mother took her daughter to Simukai Child Protection Programme to seek assistance over the matter.

She was advised to go to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital for medical examination, and also to make a police report.

The mother reported the case at Chikanga Police Station leading to Chiyedzo’s arrest. Manica Post