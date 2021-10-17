MDC MP SABOTAGING POWER PROJECT AS WORKERS GO ON STRIKE





MDC Alliance Member of Parliament for Hwange Central Mr Fortune Daniel Molokele last week allegedly forced himself into a meeting between Sinohydro management and employee representatives before he was removed by the police.

The stunt was largely viewed as an attempt to sabotage progress at the Hwange Unit 7 and 8 Expansion project, as Sinohydro employees withdrew their labour to push for a pay hike.

As the company convened a meeting with the employees’ representatives, Mr Molokele reportedly disrupted the proceedings by trying to influence workers to continue digging in.

He was, however, immediately advised that he was not allowed in the meeting.

“The (Zimbabwe Construction Workers Union) secretary-general, Mr Nicholas Mazarura, adjourned the meeting immediately without giving him the platform and went outside the boardroom,” a source told The Sunday Mail.

“The MP was immediately forced out of the Sinohydro premises by ZRP officers in attendance and went out of the complex and joined the employees on their gathering outside the complex,” added the source.





After the meeting, the MP is understood to have told the gathered employees that they should not return to work until they were paid in United States dollars.

Efforts to reach Mr Molokele on his mobile phone were fruitless yesterday, but he tweeted on his official account on Friday:

“I am now part of the negotiations that are underway between the management and workers’ representatives.” Sunday Mail