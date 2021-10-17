MDC MP SABOTAGING POWER PROJECT AS WORKERS GO ON STRIKE

The stunt was largely viewed as an attempt to sabotage
progress at the Hwange Unit 7 and 8 Expansion project, as Sinohydro employees
withdrew their labour to push for a pay hike.
As the company convened a meeting with the employees’
representatives, Mr Molokele reportedly disrupted the proceedings by trying to
influence workers to continue digging in.
He was, however, immediately advised that he was not
allowed in the meeting.
“The (Zimbabwe Construction Workers Union)
secretary-general, Mr Nicholas Mazarura, adjourned the meeting immediately
without giving him the platform and went outside the boardroom,” a source told
The Sunday Mail.
“The MP was immediately forced out of the Sinohydro premises by ZRP officers in attendance and went out of the complex and joined the employees on their gathering outside the complex,” added the source.
After the meeting, the MP is understood to have told the
gathered employees that they should not return to work until they were paid in
United States dollars.
Efforts to reach Mr Molokele on his mobile phone were
fruitless yesterday, but he tweeted on his official account on Friday:
“I am now part of the negotiations that are underway
between the management and workers’ representatives.” Sunday Mail
