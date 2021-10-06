MARRY FAILS TO PRODUCE MEDICAL REPORT

The trial of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa, for allegedly assaulting a child minder was yesterday deferred to October 18 after she failed to submit her medical report.
Regional magistrate Noel Mupeiwa recently issued an order
to her doctors to provide a medical report detailing her health status so that
the magistrate could decide on whether the trial could start.
Mubaiwa’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa yesterday told the court
that Mubaiwa had been examined, adding that the medical report was still being
processed.
“The defence had no access to the report and we ask the
clerk of court to contact the clinical director to know when that report will
be available,” Mtetwa said.
But the State said it was yet to receive the medical report
prepared by Mubaiwa’s doctors.
Mtetwa then suggested that the matter be postponed to allow
for the report to be availed.
Mupeiwa postponed the matter to October 18 to allow the
doctors to file the medical report. Newsday
