MARRY FAILS TO PRODUCE MEDICAL REPORT

The trial of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa, for allegedly assaulting a child minder was yesterday deferred to October 18 after she failed to submit her medical report.

Regional magistrate Noel Mupeiwa recently issued an order to her doctors to provide a medical report detailing her health status so that the magistrate could decide on whether the trial could start.

Mubaiwa’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa yesterday told the court that Mubaiwa had been examined, adding that the medical report was still being processed.

“The defence had no access to the report and we ask the clerk of court to contact the clinical director to know when that report will be available,” Mtetwa said.

But the State said it was yet to receive the medical report prepared by Mubaiwa’s doctors.

Mtetwa then suggested that the matter be postponed to allow for the report to be availed.

Mupeiwa postponed the matter to October 18 to allow the doctors to file the medical report. Newsday