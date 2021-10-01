MAN RAPES LOVER AT KNIFEPOINT, REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A Harare man landed in the dock on Thursday after he reportedly raped his ex-girlfriend at knifepoint.

Alex Steblecki, 26, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi who remanded him in custody and referred him to the High Court because the rape reportedly occurred in aggravated circumstances.

The court heard that on September 27, at around 7am Steblecki went to his 31-year-old ex-girlfriend’s place of residence and took her car saying that he was late for work and returned at around 2pm carrying his dirty laundry which he gave to the complainant’s maid and left.

Steblecki returned later that day in the evening and sat in the lounge and started demanding the complainant’s phone and she complied.

Steblecki reportedly started demanding to know why she had pictures of her vagina in the phone but when she asked to be shown, he failed to show her.

They later went into the kitchen at around 11pm and he locked the door and switched on the gas stove and he told her that if he couldn’t be with him, she would not be with other men and that prompted her to apologise in order to calm him down then he switched off the stove.

Steblecki threatened to kill her using a knife he got in the kitchen before he asked her to suck his manhood but she refused and he asked her why she was refusing yet she was sleeping with other men.

He then took her to the bedroom and raped her and after the incident the complainant called her brother who came with the police and Steblecki was arrested.

He was also in violation of a protection that barred him from visiting the complainants home. H Metro