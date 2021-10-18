MAN PARCELS OUT STATE LAND

A Seke family has made a report to the police accusing one of their relatives of illegally parcelling out land in the area to various people for prices ranging between US$3 000 and US$4 000.

The man has been identified as Tinashe Almighty Marembo. One of the relatives Mr Constantino Muchabaiwa confirmed the developments.

“Tinashe is my nephew and he grew up in our rural area in Makosvo Village following the death of his mother.

“Currently he is staying at Ziko area where he is looking for buyers and illegally selling land in Seke District. Right now he is threatening people in the area alleging that he sold some of the land to members of the security services,” he said.

He said that Marembo was once summoned by some traditional leaders in the area over the issue but failed to turn up.

“We would like to warn people to be wary of Tinashe as they will end up losing their hard-earned cash through such practices. He does not own any land in Seke District. We have however engaged the police to investigate the matter before it gets out of hand,” he said.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was still checking the details of the case but however warned any individuals or syndicates involved in parcelling out State land that the law will take its course.

“If they are any areas where they are certain individuals or syndicates involved in selling State land, we urge members of the public to come forward and report so that the law will take its course.

“It is a criminal offence to sell any State land which has been confirmed by the Ministry of Local Government as such and the law will take its course,” he said.

Recently, some businessmen in Mazowe District called on the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to investigate illegal land allocations and corruption in business centres in Chiweshe.

The businessmen were also up in arms with ward councillor Chabvepi Chinhema whom they accuse of using her muscle to manipulate land allocations, at times reversing properly paid for land deals.

The tiff between Clr Chinhema and the businessmen had resulted in accusations and counter-accusation and has at times spilled into the civil courts. Some court orders have also allegedly been violated as tempers flared.

Most of the stands in dispute are at Kakora business centre, where businessmen who bought land from council and have shown their documents to The Herald, accuse her of grabbing land and reallocating it to her son and relatives.

Clr Chinhema however denied the charges.

There has been a surge in land developments in Mazowe district and most of them were now mired in controversy, as many councillors were being accused of corruption. Herald