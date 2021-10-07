MAN KILLED OVER MOBILE PHONE

An Epworth man has appeared in court on allegations of fatally stabbing his friend for failing to give him back his cellphone, which he had given as security for money that he had borrowed.

McGrathy Njanji (23) was not asked to plead to murder charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi, but was remanded in custody and told only the High Court could consider his bail application.

The court heard that on Sunday, Njanji had a misunderstanding with Brian Nyamutswa and Tawanda Time at Tepa Tepa Bar in Epworth over a cellphone.

It is alleged that Nyamutswa and Time were confronted by Njanji who was armed with a kitchen knife and who demanded his cell phone while threatening that blood would be shed.

Then Njanji stabbed Nyamutswa on the right thigh and he started bleeding profusely, resulting in him dying on the spot.

It is the State’s case that Njanji turned to Time and stabbed him once on one of his arms, but he fled and sought refuge inside the bar. A report was made leading to Njanji’s arrest. Herald