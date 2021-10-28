MAN JAILED FOR RAPING THREE YEAR OLD NIECE

A Zvimba man has been jailed 15 years for raping his three-year-old niece. The uncle, 39, of Ngundu village, Chief Zvimba, was dragged before Chinhoyi magistrate Ignatius Mugova charged with one count of rape.

Three years were suspended on condition of good behaviour for five years. Prosecuting, Nyasha Sibesha told the court that on October 22 at Ngundu Village, the three-year-old minor was left with the uncle in a room while having her food.

Her mother, court heard, had gone to the bedroom to change her younger sister’s nappies.

The uncle took advantage of the absence of the girl’s mother and dragged the minor behind the door and forced her to sit on his legs.

He then removed her undergarments and raped her.

However, while in the act, her mother came and could not believe her eyes when she saw her daughter putting on her underclothes and she started crying.

The uncle was shocked that he had been caught red handed. The girl’s mother took the child to the bedroom and asked her what had transpired. She narrated her ordeal that she had been abused.

Her mother raised alarm and notified other neighbours about the abomination, while waiting for her grandmother to come back. On October 24, the minor was accompanied to ZRP Kutama to report the case.

She was referred to Father ‘O’Hea for medical examination leading to the arrest of the accused. H Metro