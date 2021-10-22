MAN DIGS MOTHER'S GRAVE

Moses Gumbo (32) who had gone down 1,4m told his captors
that his mother Miriam Magwegwe, was appearing to him in his sleep and telling
him that she was buried alive. He said that his mother also instructed him to
exhume her.
The mother died a few months back.
Gumbo was arraigned before Mwenezi Resident Magistrate
Honesty Musiiwa on Friday last week facing a charge of violating graves.
The court ordered him to be examined by two doctors as it
is suspected that the accused is mentally challenged.
Leyton Katsidzira prosecuted.
It is the State case that on October 3, 2021, Gumbo
proceeded to Magwegwe’s grave and dug it out to a depth of 1,4m.
Villagers who saw him reported the matter to Police leading
to his arrest. Masvingo Mirror
