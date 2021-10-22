MAN DIGS MOTHER'S GRAVE

A man from Sosonye Jingatira Village under Chief Murove in Mwenezi was found digging his mother’s grave recently.

Moses Gumbo (32) who had gone down 1,4m told his captors that his mother Miriam Magwegwe, was appearing to him in his sleep and telling him that she was buried alive. He said that his mother also instructed him to exhume her.

The mother died a few months back.

Gumbo was arraigned before Mwenezi Resident Magistrate Honesty Musiiwa on Friday last week facing a charge of violating graves.

The court ordered him to be examined by two doctors as it is suspected that the accused is mentally challenged.

Leyton Katsidzira prosecuted.

It is the State case that on October 3, 2021, Gumbo proceeded to Magwegwe’s grave and dug it out to a depth of 1,4m.

Villagers who saw him reported the matter to Police leading to his arrest. Masvingo Mirror