MAN COMMITS SUICIDE OVER BICYCLE

A 21-year-old Zimre Park man on Friday reportedly committed suicide after being accused of stealing a bicycle.
The man, Nelson Dube, was employed as a nurse aide and on
the fateful day he called his employers advising them to come home urgently.
He was looking after an elderly man who is suffering from
dementia. Close relatives declined to comment on the matter and said they were
also in shock.
“We cannot comment on this issue as we are still in shock
on why he could kill himself.”
A friend said Nelson might have reacted of being accused of stealing a bicycle. “There
is a guy who came looking for a house to rent and they became friends.
“This guy then later got a room in which he is reportedly
to have stolen a bicycle before people started to suspect Nelson.
“Nelson gave his girlfriend some money which was not even
part of the bicycle loot.
“But the girlfriend suspected that he could have stolen the
bicycle and sold it.
“She posted on her WhatsApp status talking about stealing,
kuti kuba shuwa here,” she said.
Added the friend: “The girlfriend ironically started to
accuse him to have sold the bicycle but the actual culprit is there.
“From their chats, they were not in good books. He was
working as a nurse aide and he called his employer to come home urgently,”
added the friend.
Neighbours said: “He was a good guy and he was looking for
sekuru here who was suffering from dementia.
“He was a good caregiver, we are in shock,” said a
neighbor.
While another source said: “He was not involved in the
stealing of the bicycle. Prior to this issue he advised his employers that they
will get the keys from his pockets.
“He locked his patient in the house and hung himself .” H
Metro
