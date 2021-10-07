MAN COLLAPSES AND DIES IN A BUS

Passengers were left shocked when a 60-year-old man collapsed and died in a bus. Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

A man, who only identified himself as Bothwell and was part of the passengers who witnessed the incident, said Adaton Mugwindiri (60) boarded a Zupco bus near Ashy’s shops in Pumula South suburb intending to go to town.

Along the way, Mugwindiri started complaining of stomach ache and vomited. “He stopped vomiting and collapsed. One of the passengers informed the driver about the incident.

“He stopped the bus and checked him and discovered he had died,” said Bothwell.

The Zupco driver drove to a police station and reported the matter.

Mugwindiri’s body was ferried to a mortuary.

The late Mugwindiri’s son, Manley Mugwindiri (24), told B-Metro that his father was suffering from a heart disease and had been on medication since 2019. B Metro