MAN BEATS UP HIS TWO WIVES, ONE DIES

A Chinhoyi man is on the run after tying up his two wives to a tree and beating them with a wire and tree bark until one died.

The other is fighting for her life in hospital. The man, John Musani (33) is wanted by police following the brutal attack on Monday in Chinhoyi.

He attacked his wives after accusing them of cheating on him with gold panners from the area.

“Police in Chinhoyi are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of John Musani (33) who is wanted in connection with an attempted murder and murder cases which occurred on 25/10/21 at Citrus Farm Chinhoyi.

“The suspect tied his two wives, Beauty Zindoga (24) and Privilege Zuwerere (20), to a tree before assaulting them with tree barks and a wire after accusing them of having extra marital affairs with some illegal gold panners,” tweeted the police.

After the vicious assault, one wife died on the spot and the other is in hospital.

“Beauty Zindoga succumbed to the injuries sustained during the assault while Privilege Zuwerere is admitted at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital and her condition is critical,” Tweeted the police. Chronicle