MALE PRISONER DETAINED IN FEMALE CELLS

It was a case of throwing a cat among pigeons when Praise Mpofu (22) a male prisoner who pretended to be a woman was almost detained in cells at Shurugwi Female Prison last week.

Mpofu was actually detained for two days from October 1-4, 2021 at Young Offenders Prison in Gweru where it was thought that he was a woman. Sources said he was dressed in a blouse and skirt, a laddish hairstyle and the breasts were also there since he put some stuff inside a bra.

Midland Prisons spokesperson Nevson Tagarira confirmed the case and told The Mirror that Mpofu came to court dressed as a woman.

Mpofu who goes around hooking male clients by disguising as a female prostitute was arrested on September 30 this year after he allegedly stole from a man in Mkoba 6 who had taken him home for the night and ran away.

He was arrested at Mkoba 6 and remanded in custody at Gweru Magistrates Court but due to transport problems he had to be taken to Gweru Young Offenders Prison in Gweru where he stayed with young female offenders.

The magistrate, court officials, Police and Prison officers did not realise Mpofu was actually male. He is being charged with theft

His status was discovered when she was sent to Shurugwi Female Prison and the procedure at the prison is that inmates are searched and vetted at the time of arrival.

“Yes there was a male inmate who came from ZRP through Gweru Magistrates Court pretending to be female. His true status was only discovered at Shurugwi Female Prison as he underway admission processessaid Tagarira.

A female nurse who was doing the screening is said to have screamed and ran away from the room after realizing that Mpofu was actually a man.

Mpofu was immediately whisked away to Whawha Maximum Prison near Gweru where he is now detained. There is speculation that Mpofu is a homosexual.

“Mpofu spend two days at Gweru Young Offenders rison where he did not devuldge that he was a male and he was treated as a female. The matter came to light when he was to be detained at Shurugwi Female Prison that he was not a female. One could not figure out that Mpofu is a male he had a nice hair style ,breasts and he was wearing a skirt just like a lady. Mpofu was arrested after he stole from a man who had hired him as a prostitute,Mpofu stole money and fled before he fulfilled the duties he was hired for,”said the source.

“Yes there was an inmate who came from ZRP through the magistrates court pretending to be a female. It was only identified at Shurugwi Female Prisons through our normal channels on admission that he was actually a male inmate not a female as he was pretending to be. Mpofu was taken from Shurugwi female prison to Hwahwa on the same day,” said Mpofu. Masvingo Mirror