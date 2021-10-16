MALE PRISONER DETAINED IN FEMALE CELLS

It was a case of throwing a cat among pigeons when Praise Mpofu (22) a male prisoner who pretended to be a woman was almost detained in cells at Shurugwi Female Prison last week.
Mpofu was actually detained for two days from October 1-4,
2021 at Young Offenders Prison in Gweru where it was thought that he was a
woman. Sources said he was dressed in a blouse and skirt, a laddish hairstyle
and the breasts were also there since he put some stuff inside a bra.
Midland Prisons spokesperson Nevson Tagarira confirmed the
case and told The Mirror that Mpofu came to court dressed as a woman.
Mpofu who goes around hooking male clients by disguising as
a female prostitute was arrested on September 30 this year after he allegedly
stole from a man in Mkoba 6 who had taken him home for the night and ran away.
He was arrested at Mkoba 6 and remanded in custody at Gweru
Magistrates Court but due to transport problems he had to be taken to Gweru
Young Offenders Prison in Gweru where he stayed with young female offenders.
The magistrate, court officials, Police and Prison officers
did not realise Mpofu was actually male. He is being charged with theft
His status was discovered when she was sent to Shurugwi
Female Prison and the procedure at the prison is that inmates are searched and
vetted at the time of arrival.
“Yes there was a male inmate who came from ZRP through
Gweru Magistrates Court pretending to be female. His true status was only
discovered at Shurugwi Female Prison as he underway admission processessaid
Tagarira.
A female nurse who was doing the screening is said to have
screamed and ran away from the room after realizing that Mpofu was actually a
man.
Mpofu was immediately whisked away to Whawha Maximum Prison
near Gweru where he is now detained. There is speculation that Mpofu is a
homosexual.
