MAHERE : 15 CARS TRAILED CHAMISA BEFORE SHOTS RANG OUT

THE MDC Alliance yesterday claimed party leader Nelson Chamisa’s convoy was intercepted by heavily suspected armed Zanu PF youths who fired gunshots, hitting a rear window on the opposition leader’s vehicle on the outskirts of Mutare.
Chamisa is on a tour of Manicaland province drumming up
support for his party.
He was coming from Birchenough Bridge and Chipinge headed
for Mutare when he was intercepted by the Zanu PF youths who were travelling in
over a dozen unmarked twin-cab vehicles.
Party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said Chamisa’s convoy was
intercepted by Zanu PF activists led by Manicaland youth leader Danmore
Mambondiyani.
“The youths were armed with axes, guns and machetes,” she
said.
“There were 12 to 15 vehicles that were trailing the
president’s motorcade. The motorcade was delayed by numerous roadblocks to
allow the youths to close in.
“Just towards Mutare, there were gunshots which hit one
window. Other vehicles were stoned.”
Mahere said party organising secretary Amos Chibaya made a
police report.
But national police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said: “I have
checked with Manicaland, we did not receive such a report.”
Mahere’s deputy, Gift “Ostallos” Siziba, who was part of
Chamisa’s entourage, said he suspected security details were part of the group
that intercepted the motorcade.
“We have strong suspicions that some of them were soldiers
in civilian clothes,” he said, adding that the road was barricaded with stones.
One Mambondiani was co-ordinating the group that had been
trailing president Nelson Chamisa’s vehicle. They were armed and threatening
violence against the president.”
Last week, Chamisa was attacked by over 200 Zanu PF
activists in Charumbira area in Masvingo West.
He was also reportedly teargassed by the police at a
private residence in Masvingo town. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment