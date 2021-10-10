MADZIBABA RUNS AMOK, STABS SIX PEOPLE

A man from Redcliff in the Midlands province went berserk and fatally stabbed six people including three babies aged between three and seven months old in a pre-dawn rampage that started during an Apostolic sect night prayer meeting.
The incident took place early yesterday morning at about
3am at Stone Clair, Rutendo suburb. The man, suspected to be mentally unstable,
allegedly ran amok during the church all-night vigil, uprooting trees before
going into the community where he was knocking at doors and when occupants
opened, he then stabbed his victims with a spear.
National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the incident
and said investigations were underway.
He said the police have arrested Thubelihle Khoshow (26)
who is a member of the Johane Masowe sect in connection with the incident. Asst
Comm Nyathi said it is believed Khoshow became mentally disturbed and was taken
to the church shrine for prayers.
“While at the shrine, the suspect became violent and began
uprooting trees as well as pushing stationary vehicles.
The church congregates managed to subdue him and tied him
with some ropes,” he said.
Asst Comm Nyathi said in the early hours of the morning
while other church members were asleep, the man woke up and freed himself. He
got into his vehicle and drove to the house where he did not find his wife.
“The suspect armed himself with three spears, kitchen knife
as well as an axe, went to his uncle’s home where he smashed the front door
using unknown object and gained entry into the house.”
Asst Comm Nyathi said his uncle and family members escaped
through the window leaving four children and two cousins sleeping in the dining
room.
“They later returned to their house and found their
children lying unconscious with multiple stab wounds. As a result they sought
refuge at a police officer’s house who lives nearby.”
He said however, the suspect followed them and stabbed the
police officer on the back with a spear and further seriously injured three
other people and fatally stabbed a 33-year-old man.
“The suspect returned to his residence and stabbed to death
two female adults aged 56 and 85. He also raped one person during his rampage.”
He said those injured were referred to Kwekwe General
Hospital but three juveniles aged seven, three and seven months died on
admission. Redcliff Mayor Councillor Clayton Masiyatsva said the community was
still in shock over the incident. He said it all started during an all-night
vigil.
“During the prayer session, he ran amok and started
uprooting trees and attacking everyone. As a community we are still shaken and
we are trying to get to terms with what just happened,” said Clr Masiyatsva. Sunday
News
0 comments:
Post a Comment