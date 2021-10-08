MADZIBABA DRINKS URINE IN HEALING SESSION, DEMANDS US$5K

A HARARE based self-confessed prophet is seething with
anger after he was reportedly forced to drink a client’s urine during a healing
session.
Madzibaba Steven
Madzibaba Tanya is accusing Madzibaba Steven Muchanyu for
using him before duping him of US$5000 which they had agreed on as his payment.
It is reported that Madzibaba Steven ‘hired’ Tanya to help
him heal a client suspected to have come from Zambia seeking help.
The client was reportedly having death dreams, Tanya was
requested to help since Steven was unable to solve the problem. All hell broke
loose when Steven refused to give Tanya his dues of US$5K as agreed from the
US$15K which was charged.
Madzibaba Tanya told H-Metro that he was in pain, he was
used and drank urine which is causing some complications to his health.
“Madzibaba Steven looked so desperate when he approached me
seeking help. He said he had someone who was coming from Zambia or Botswana not
sure who was having problems of pulse beating uncontrollably when driving. “He
also said he was having dreams in which every time he dreams of his funeral and
wakes up feeling very sick.
“So he begged me to help him heal the person and I accepted
his request to which we agreed that I would get USD$5000 from the USD$15 000
which the client was to pay.
“After five days he told me that the person had arrived but
I refused to perform the miracles at his church since he would get the credit,”
he said.
Madzibaba Tanya added: “Takawirirana kuti ndomurapira munhu
wake since he was unable to and I wanted kuti aitewo mbiri. “I got possessed
during the healing process with a spirit which I don’t even understand.
“I was told that the spirit wanted me to drink the client’s
urine and it was the same spirit which wanted to kill the client.
“So I drank the urine in which the client got healed, hana
yake yakabva yangoti zii kurova fast kwayaiita and he (client) confirmed that
he was healed and was grateful.
“He promised to pay the USD$15K,” he added. He said he was
surprised to be given US$100 instead of US$5000.
“I went to the shrine in Budiriro expecting my US$5000 but
he gave me USD$100 to my surprise.
“I had done a good job and he knew that I was good at
healing the problem. I drank his client’s urine just to heal him.
“Ndakatobatwa nemhepo zvekutosvika pakumwa weti yemunhu.
Right now I am sick every week. I don’t know if it was real urine because I
can’t recall zvandakamwiswa chaizvo when I was possessed. “There are a lot of
things which happened on that day.
“I left the place feeling ill and I wanted my USD$5000 so
that ndozvirapisawo, I want to know how this spirit came upon me.
“And why I drank urine, I also want to know why this urine
is making me sick,” said Madzibaba Tanya.
The angry Madzibaba Tanya said the money he was given is
too little.
“I am a prophet but handikwanise kuzvirapa and each time I
visit other churches I am told they are seeing death ahead of me due to the
spirit which came upon me.
“I am being told the spirit is of a foreigner and for this
I was supposed to be paid.” However, Madzibaba Steven disputed the allegations.
“I have issues with this man. We used to pray together
before I left him over his conduct of getting drunk whilst at the shrine.
“He would also sleep with married women in the bushes, so
he is trying to tarnish my image so that my church collapses. “He is lying,” he
said.
Madzibaba Steven further threatened his erstwhile friend
with unspecified action. “If you are taking mutoriro yenyu chirega
kundinyangadza.
“I am coming to your office, do as you want. I am H-Metro’s
client, I want to read what you will write and then take it from there.
“I will come on Friday when I am free, handidi
zvekujairirwa naye, handitambe naye handina kupusa. Mumuudze kuti kana achida
kufamba panze ngaadzikame,” he added. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment