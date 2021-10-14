MADAM BOSS HEADS TO TURKEY

Turkey based Zimbabwean socialite cum showbiz promoter Prince Mudzingwa affectionately known by his fans as “Styllz” will tomorrow throw the Turkey Link Up show.

The three-day event will be hosted by former top model Hillary Makaya at Bodrum with performances by Zimdancehall sensation Killer T, hip-hop singer King 98, Shashl and Crooger among others.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Styllz confirmed the event and said some of the local artistes have already started arriving in Turkey.

“Yes, the vivacious and bubbly socialite Hillary Makaya came here a week ago and we have been planning for this. Some celebrities are just waiting for their visas and all systems are good to go,” he said.

“Comedienne Madam Boss and Kikky will also join the other artistes. The main reason for the show is to solidify Zimbabwe’s position within the entertainment industry on a global level.”

Styllz said he saw the concept as a critical contribution to the development and awareness of Zimbabwean music and talent globally.

“Music is universal and we can use it as a mode of communication and to unite the people globally. The results will be the expansion of physical and digital entertainment and lifestyle contributions bringing people together and creating partnership opportunities around the globe.

“We need to put our local music out there hence every year we select different artists to come and perform and this time we have also engaged in comedy.

“This is not only for the Zimbabwean diaspora community, but our music is appreciated by the Turkish henceforth sometimes you are surprised to hear some of our music being played in the bars and clubs.”

Styllz said some of the guests who are buying tickets are coming from countries as far as Germany, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Asked if he was going further to make it a festival as speculated, Styllz said plans are in the pipeline though they were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We want the Turkey Link Up to be a regular festival where we not only showcase the music, but talent as well, accommodating all genres from fashion, sculpture, comedy to modelling among others.

“Remember we need to change the notion that art is only music,” he said.

“It is actually in the work plan and I have also engaged some stakeholders so that we come with such an event. Sometimes others will fail to return home for such events, so it will be broad and wise to bring them close.

“It will be a fiesta with Zimbabwean food and culture.”

Makaya said she was happy to host the event as it will continue pushing her brand.

“I am excited to be here and have been doing some research from the Zimbabweans based in Turkey on how we can bring and push the local culture and music in Turkey.

“They have been starved of local content apart from watching on the internet.

“Now that we have a show for them means a lot and I would like to thank the sponsors who made it happen,” she said. Herald