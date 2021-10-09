JUDGE IN HORRIFIC CRASH

Justice Garainesu Mawadze, a senior High Court Judge surprisingly sidelined in recent Judiciary service promotions narrowly escaped death on Friday when he was involved in a horrific road accident.

Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) secretary, Walter Chikwanha confirmed the accident which happened at around 7pm, 20km from Zvishavane along Masvingo – Zvishavane Highway.

He crashed into a herd of cattle that suddenly appeared in the road and hit five of them, said sources. The herdsmen allegedly ran away and disappeared into the darkness.

His E300 Mercedes Benz was reduced to a heap of metal.

Chikwanha told The Mirror that Mawadze who is based at the High Court in Masvingo was coming from a business trip in Zvishavane going back home. He was alone in the car.

Justice Mawadze declined to comment and referred questions to Chikwanha. The Mirror however, understands that Mawadze is recuperating at home.

Efforts to get a comment from Midlands Police Spokesperson, Emmanuel Mahoko were futile.

In terms of the law, Mawadze who is now the most senior Judge at the High Court was supposed to automatically assume the position of acting Judge President when the incumbent Justice George Chiweshe was elevated to the Supreme Court two months ago.

He was sidelined in flagrant disregard of the law and the development caused public outcry both in and outside the legal fraternity.

Mawadze was also overlooked when the President eventually made the substantive appointment for the post.

“The Judge was coming from a business when he was involved in an accident, 20kmfrom Zvishavane. I talked to him an hour before the accident. It came as a surprise to me when I learnt that he had been involved in an accident.

“I can’t say what he was doing in Zvishavane as you know judges visit courts for different reasons including assessing or holding workshops. All I can say is he was on duty,” said Chikwanha. Masvingo Mirror