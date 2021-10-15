JAIL ESCAPEE JAILED

The man who broke out of Harare Remand Prison was yesterday sentenced to a four-year effective jail term.

The now convict Sam Muropa pleaded guilty to escaping from lawful custody before Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko who sentenced him to five years in prison and suspended one year on condition that he doesn’t commit a similar offence in the next five years.

Muropa had been placed in custody to answer to 21 counts of rape and robbery when he escaped.

The court had that Muropa connived with two prison officers Ngonidzashe Munhuuripi and Simbarashe Machekere who facilitated his escape by hiding him in a bathroom in the yard and later took him into the reception where they fetched his clothes on the pretext that he had been granted bail.

Munhuuripi reportedly assisted Muropa to lay concrete pillars and a chair against the pre-cast wall which Muropa climbed and was a free man.

Muropa was picked up by a taxi in Enterprise Road and was re-arrested in Kuwadzana after stealing a car.

Meanwhile, the man who attempted to flee from court on Wednesday was sentenced to nine months in prison, three of which were suspended on condition that he doesn’t commit a similar offence in the next five years, six months are effective.

The now convict Cuthbert Chidemo fled from the police officers who brought him to court and hid in the basement where he was arrested after a manhunt.

Chidemo was being charged for unlawful entry when he was initially brought to court. H Metro