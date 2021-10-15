JAIL ESCAPEE JAILED

The man who broke out of Harare Remand Prison was yesterday sentenced to a four-year effective jail term.
The now convict Sam Muropa pleaded guilty to escaping from
lawful custody before Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko who sentenced him to five
years in prison and suspended one year on condition that he doesn’t commit a
similar offence in the next five years.
Muropa had been placed in custody to answer to 21 counts of
rape and robbery when he escaped.
The court had that Muropa connived with two prison officers
Ngonidzashe Munhuuripi and Simbarashe Machekere who facilitated his escape by
hiding him in a bathroom in the yard and later took him into the reception
where they fetched his clothes on the pretext that he had been granted bail.
Munhuuripi reportedly assisted Muropa to lay concrete
pillars and a chair against the pre-cast wall which Muropa climbed and was a
free man.
Muropa was picked up by a taxi in Enterprise Road and was
re-arrested in Kuwadzana after stealing a car.
Meanwhile, the man who attempted to flee from court on
Wednesday was sentenced to nine months in prison, three of which were suspended
on condition that he doesn’t commit a similar offence in the next five years,
six months are effective.
The now convict Cuthbert Chidemo fled from the police
officers who brought him to court and hid in the basement where he was arrested
after a manhunt.
Chidemo was being charged for unlawful entry when he was
initially brought to court. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment