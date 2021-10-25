I'M HEALING YOUR SON : PROPHET RAPES WOMAN

A 33-year-old Budiriro woman was raped on two consecutive days by a self-styled prophet at his shrine in the name of spiritual cleansing.

The woman was lured into the act after she consulted one Madzibaba Tanya to help her ailing son.

Instead of praying for the sick, Madzibaba Tanya got attracted to the 8-year-old boy’s mother and made false prophecies leading to the rape.

Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the case saying Madzibaba Tanya is on the run.

“Police received a rape case report at a shrine involving a faith healer,” said Insp Mwanza. It is alleged that on the 20th of September 2021 complainant went to the accused person’s shrine seeking assistance for her 8-year-old son who was not feeling well.

“The accused person reportedly told the complainant that she had spiritual husbands and ordered her to have sexual intercourse with a man in the bush for three consecutive days and then bring some semen for cleansing.

“The complainant allegedly told the accused person that she had no one to have sexual intercourse with and the accused is believed to have volunteered to be the man.

“On 22nd of September 2021 at around 5am complainant reportedly visited the accused person’s shrine for cleansing and was told to remove her panties and she complied.

“The accused person allegedly applied some oil onto complainant’s private parts, spread a red cloth on the ground and told complainant to lie down.

“The accused then allegedly had sexual intercourse with the complainant once and after the act, he wiped the semen with a white cloth.

“On the 23rd of September 2021 at around 7pm complainant visited the shrine and had sexual intercourse with the accused person again.

Complainant did not return for the third time since she discovered that she was being raped.

“On the 22nd of October 2021 at around 1055 hours, the complainant proceeded to ZRP Budiriro and filed a report.

“The accused person is on the run,” said Insp Mwanza.

He said sex predators were a menace to society and people especially women should not be deceived into believing in such religious pronouncements by perverts whose acts are simply bent on sexual gratification.

“People should always be alert and report such people to the Police.

“We are on the hunt for the alleged rapist and anyone with any information on his whereabouts should report to any nearest police station,” said Insp Mwanza. H Metro