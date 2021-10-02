I PAID MULTIPLE BRIBES AT RGM AIRPORT

Zimbabwe is heightening surveillance at the country ports of entry as it does not condone corruption, especially by officials, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe has said.

He was responding to allegations by a Maltese journalist and activist, Mr Manuel Delia, who claimed he recently visited the country and paid multiple bribes to immigration officials at Robert Gabriel Mugabe (RGM) International Airport to get timeous service.

In a podcast that went viral, Mr Delia said: I knew that if I didn’t leave US$20 in my passport, I would have to spend six hours waiting at passport control. Can you say I am corrupt too? We all have things that weigh on our conscience, as do I, and I am confessing to it.”

Minister Kazembe implored members of the public to report all incidents of corruption.

“People shouldn’t pay bribes, but expose those officials involved in corruption. It’s a collective responsibility for every citizen to fight corruption.

“We urge members of the public to supply us with such information. These days there is so much technology that can be used to expose corruption. I encourage members of the public to make use of their gadgets to expose corrupt officials. The law will take its course,” he said.

Investigations against some Department of Immigration officials who allegedly demanded bribes from a visiting Kenyan tourist at RGM International Airport are reportedly still ongoing.

“We want to thank that woman for exposing corruption. As I speak, the Immigration Department has instituted investigations after her complaint. So people should come forward with evidence so that we fight corruption together. Zimbabwe does not condone corruption.” Sunday Mail