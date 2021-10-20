I HAVE ASKED FOR A DIVORCE : CARL

COMEDIAN Carl Joshua Ncube and his wife Nelsy have split. This was announced by Ncube on Facebook.
“This week I asked my wife for a divorce. We have not been
getting along for a while, added to the fact that I am also going through
depression and my health has been steadily deteriorating. After many
discussions we have decided to go on separation while I seek professional help
for my depression so that after this process, we can have a chance to deal with
our marriage through counselling.
“As such we are just kindly requesting some time to deal
with some huge issues privately if you can allow us that. Thank you,” wrote
Ncube on his Facebook account.
