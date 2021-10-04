HOSPITAL'S MATERNITY WARD'S ROOF BLOWN OFF



Expecting mothers at Manama Hospital in Matabeleland South survived by a whisker after the maternity ward they were in had its roof blown away by strong winds on Sunday Afternoon.

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds pounded the area just after 4 pm leaving a trail of destruction at the hospital. There were no injuries reported.

“There were no signs of rain prior to the incident. The weather suddenly changed and strong winds started blowing and they destroyed the roof of the maternity ward,” said the source.

Meanwhile, the patients who were at the maternity ward were moved to another ward.

Contacted for a comment, Matabeleland South Provincial Medical Director, Dr Rudo Chikodzore said she is yet to get a full report.

“I just received a call now. The team is on the ground yet to send full details,” said Dr Chikodzore. Cite.org.zw