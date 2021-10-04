HOSPITAL'S MATERNITY WARD'S ROOF BLOWN OFF

Expecting mothers at Manama Hospital in Matabeleland South survived by a whisker after the maternity ward they were in had its roof blown away by strong winds on Sunday Afternoon.
Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds pounded the area
just after 4 pm leaving a trail of destruction at the hospital. There were no
injuries reported.
Sources at the hospital who spoke to CITE said they were caught surprise as there were no signs of rain prior to the incident.
“There were no signs
of rain prior to the incident. The weather suddenly changed and strong winds
started blowing and they destroyed the roof of the maternity ward,” said the
source.
Meanwhile, the patients who were at the maternity ward were
moved to another ward.
Contacted for a comment, Matabeleland South Provincial
Medical Director, Dr Rudo Chikodzore said she is yet to get a full report.
“I just received a call now. The team is on the ground yet
to send full details,” said Dr Chikodzore. Cite.org.zw
