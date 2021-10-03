HARARE TO EVICT THOUSANDS FROM FARM

Harare City Council has secured a court order to evict thousands of families who were settled illegally on its Crowborough Farm’s Lot 2 of Parkridge Estate by land barons.

The matter has been with the courts since 2017 when the affected families were illegally allocated land by housing cooperatives.

City of Harare spokesperson, Michael Chideme said council property was being destroyed by the occupiers.

“Crowborough paddocks have been invaded and court orders have been granted to evict the occupants. These families have been living on council land and we have been giving them notices since the late former President Robert Mugabe’s era. They have been ignoring the notices,” Chideme said.

“We don’t really have an exact figure of how many families are living there but some of them are moving away while others are still being duped in acquiring land. They have destroyed waste water recycling infrastructure and irrigation for pastures.”

Chideme said not even a piece of land on this farm has been allocated to residents.

“It’s just the work of bogus cooperatives who until this day continue to allocate stands illegally on that farm and these housing cooperatives should face the wrath of law,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kuwadzana residents have gone for more than a week without water.

However, Chideme attributed the dry taps to a burst pipe repairs which has since been rectified.

“Low production due to reduced chemicals compounded by burst pipe repairs at Kuwadzana 5 Primary School and a corroded bend in Kuwadzana led to water problems in the area. The valve closures have been effected to allow for pipe replacement and repairs,” he said.

“The timelines for restoration of water supplies under such circumstances depends on fabrication of bends and associated fittings.”

Besides electricity and other operating expenses, the council needs at least US$1,2 million for water chemicals only. Standard