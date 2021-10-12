GUNMEN ROB BUSINESSMAN OF R1,2 MILLION

A BEITBRIDGE businessman lost R1,2 million and US$3 500 to four gun wielding robbers that broke into house in the early hours of Saturday morning.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the robbery that occurred at around 3am in the Medium Density Suburb. He said the suspects were armed with pistols and broke into the complainant’s house and threatened to shoot him and his family while demanding cash.

“We are investigating a robbery case which occurred in the Medium Density Suburb in Beitbridge on October 9 at around 3am. The complainant, who is a businessman, was asleep at his home with his family when four unidentified suspects broke into his home,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said they threatened to shoot him and his family while demanding cash. They went on to search the house and took R1, 2 million, US$3 500, two cellphones and four wrist watches, among other valuables.

Asst Comm Nyathi said investigations were underway and appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact any nearest police station. He urged businesspeople to desist from keeping large sums of money at home.

Ass Comm Nyathi said police are concerned about the increase in cases of armed robberies targeting businesspeople.

“As police we continue to urge businesspeople to desist from keeping large sums of money in their houses. By keeping this money, they are putting themselves at risk of being attacked by robbers and in the process are risking their lives. As police we continue to record cases of armed robberies at homes, which means that people are not taking heed of our advice. If people have large sums of money, they must take it to the bank,” he said. Chronicle