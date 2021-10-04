GLOBAL OUTAGE HITS FACEBOOK, WHATSAPP

Reuters could not immediately confirm the issue affecting
the services, but the error message on the webpage of Facebook Inc suggested a
problem with Domain Name System (DNS).
DNS allows web addresses to take users to their
destinations. A similar outage at cloud company Akamai Technologies Inc took
down multiple websites in July.
Security experts tracking the situation said the outage
could have been triggered by a configuration error, which could be the result
of an internal mistake, though sabotage by an insider would be theoretically
possible.
An outside hack was viewed as less likely. A huge
denial-of-service attack that could overwhelm one of the world's most popular
sites, on the other hand, would require either co-ordination among powerful
criminal groups or a very innovative technique.
Facebook acknowledged users were having trouble accessing
its apps but did not provide any specifics about the nature of the problem or how
many were affected by the outage.
“We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as
possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience,” Facebook said.
Shares of Facebook, which has nearly 2-billion daily active
users, fell 5.5% in afternoon trading on Monday, inching towards its worst day
in nearly a year.
Downdetector - which only tracks outages by collating
status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its
platform - showed there were more than 50,000 incidents of people reporting
issues with Facebook and Instagram. The outage might be affecting a larger
number of users.
Meanwhile, the social-media giant's instant messaging
platform WhatsApp was also down for more than 35,000 users, while Messenger was
down for nearly 9,800 users.
Facebook has experienced similar widespread outages with
its suite of apps this year in March and July.
Several users using their Facebook credentials to log in to
third-party apps such as Pokemon Go and Match Masters were also facing issues.
“If your game isn't running as usual please note that
there's been an issue with Facebook login servers and the moment this gets
fixed all will be back to normal,” puzzle game app Match Masters said on its
Twitter account.
The outage, which hit the social media giant's platforms
minutes before noon, comes a day after a Facebook whistle-blower accused the firm
of repeatedly prioritising profit over clamping down on hate speech and
misinformation, and said her lawyers have filed at least eight complaints with
the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
The complaint has led to two members of the European parliament
calling for an investigation into the allegations.
