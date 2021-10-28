GIRL (6) KILLS PLAYMATE

A Harare girl aged six stands accused of murdering a six-year-old boy after she pushed him to the ground resulting in his death.
The two children were playing in Glen Norah C and are both
ECD pupils at a local school and are neighbours.
In a Tweet, police said the incident happened last week
Sunday and the six-year-old boy died yesterday.
“Police in Harare are investigating a murder case in which
Given Tsuro (6) died upon admission at Sally Mugabe Hospital yesterday after a
six-year-old girl pushed him whilst playing, resulting in him sustaining
serious head injuries. The victim
collapsed on the tarmac on 17/10/21 along 5th Close Road, Glen Norah C,”
Tweeted the police.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said they were treating the case as murder.
“It’s a murder and we want to find out what really
transpired and we will also be guided by medical experts, the laws of the land
in terms of handling cases involving minors,” said Assistant Commissioner
Nyathi.
He said the six-year-old girl was under the care of her
parents.
“The minor is under the parents’ custody as the
investigations are ensuing. We are not at liberty to say when the minor is
expected to appear in court,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.
He urged parents, guardians and school authorities to
monitor children while they play.
“We had a case in Masvingo of a grade one pupil assaulted a
classmate whilst they were playing a kicking game known as “Kigida” or “Magadu”
on October 15, 2021, with the victim dying from the injuries.
“When children are playing, they must be monitored and they
must be told to play in such a manner they don’t injure one another, like what
we witnessed in Masvingo and Harare,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi. Chronicle
