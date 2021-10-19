FOUR APARTMENTS GO UP IN SMOKE

Four apartments were destroyed after fire broke out at Spencer Cook Garden flats at the corner of Leopold Takawira Street and Josiah Tongogara Avenue yesterday afternoon.
The fire brigade had managed to contain the fire.
Harare Fire Brigade’s Assistant Divisional Officer Tendai
Mberimunashe, who was leading the fire crew, said the cause of the fire was not
yet known as the owner of the apartment was not present.
“No injuries were recorded, but the fire destroyed four
apartments. Household property in the four affected apartments was extensively
damaged,” said assistant divisional officer Mberimunashe.
A security guard at the premises, Mr Oleck Gwizi, explained
that the fire is suspected to have started in apartment 90 and spread to other
apartments.
“We suspect that the fire started in the morning, but was
only realised around lunch time when we were alerted by passers-by. The cause
of the fire is not known as the owner of the apartment where the fire
originated from was not around,” explained Mr Gwizi. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment