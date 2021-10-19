FOUR APARTMENTS GO UP IN SMOKE

Four apartments were destroyed after fire broke out at Spencer Cook Garden flats at the corner of Leopold Takawira Street and Josiah Tongogara Avenue yesterday afternoon.

The fire brigade had managed to contain the fire.

Harare Fire Brigade’s Assistant Divisional Officer Tendai Mberimunashe, who was leading the fire crew, said the cause of the fire was not yet known as the owner of the apartment was not present.

“No injuries were recorded, but the fire destroyed four apartments. Household property in the four affected apartments was extensively damaged,” said assistant divisional officer Mberimunashe.

A security guard at the premises, Mr Oleck Gwizi, explained that the fire is suspected to have started in apartment 90 and spread to other apartments.

“We suspect that the fire started in the morning, but was only realised around lunch time when we were alerted by passers-by. The cause of the fire is not known as the owner of the apartment where the fire originated from was not around,” explained Mr Gwizi. Herald