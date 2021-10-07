FIANCE LEAKS NUDES ON FACEBOOK : MAN DEMANDS LOBOLA BACK

A Bulawayo man wants his lobola money back after his girlfriend posted her nudes on Facebook.
Talent Dzitiro from Entumbane suburb reportedly demanded
his lobola money back from his girlfriend Lwazi Mhlanga after discovering that
everyone was getting a glimpse of her naked body.
Dzitiro reportedly also lost his temper and threatened to
kill Mhlanga. Fearing for her life, Mhlanga sought a protection order against
Dzitiro.
In her application Mhlanga said: “My ex-boyfriend
threatened to kill me last week. He forced me to board a commuter omnibus and
took me to a lodge. He locked me inside and threatened to kill me. When we left
the lodge he took my bag so that I would not leave him. He later locked me
inside his house until I was rescued by the police.
“He threatens to visit where I work and embarrass me. I now
fear to go to my workplace as he swears that he will do something that I do not
know when he gets me. He also sends messages and audios which are nasty and
they bring fear to me. May he be ordered not to come to my place of residence
and not to threaten or assault me.”
Dzitiro hit back at Mhlanga and revealed why he threatened
her.
“I am opposed to the application. It is the first time that
I’m hearing that I’m her ex-boyfriend. The thing is I always reprimand her
about her style and her dressing. Recently I reprimanded her for posting nudes
on Facebook,” he said
He added: “When I met her she had a child and I paid the
bride price. I was supposed to pay off the balance soon. I want my bride price
money back.”
Magistrate Jeconia Prince Ncube ordered Dzitiro not to
communicate with Mhlanga anymore, not to visit or enter her place of residence
and not to threaten her. B Metro
