EX BYO DEPUTY MAYOR DIES

FORMER Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Alderman Amen Mpofu has died.
He was 67. Ald Mpofu died as a result of kidney failure on
Friday at Mpilo Central Hospital. Family
spokesperson Alderman Phineas Ndlovu confirmed the passing on of the former
Deputy Mayor and said burial arrangements were yet to be finalised.
“We have lost a friend, brother, father and grandfather.
What pains me personally is not his death but the suffering which he endured
during his illness, it was so painful seeing him suffer like that, for now we
will say he has rested,” said Ald Ndlovu.
In his condolence message, Bulawayo Mayor, Councillor
Solomon Mguni said in Ald Mpofu the city had lost a gallant son and dedicated
leader, who worked tirelessly to represent the under-privileged members of
society.
“The City of Bulawayo has learnt with sadness of the
passing on of Alderman Amen Mpofu on Friday, 1 October 2021. His death comes as
a shock and has left a vacuum which the City will not be able to fill for many
years to come.
The City has lost a gallant son and dedicated leader. His
Worship Solomon Mguni, the Mayor, Aldermen, Councillors of the City of
Bulawayo, Town Clerk, Mr C Dube, Heads of Council Departments, Staff and
residents wish to convey our profound condolences to the Mpofu family. May his
soul rest in peace,” reads part of the message from Clr Mguni.
The city’s Deputy Mayor, Clr Mlandu Ncube said for him the
late Ald Mpofu had played the role of a mentor in his political career.
“For me as Mlandu Ncube I have lost a leader who believed
in me and even when I was campaigning to be the Deputy Mayor he is one person
who never hid his support for me. He introduced me to local governance and
taught me how to create a relationship between council, council workers, the
media and the general public.
“In Ald Mpofu we have lost someone who believed in
empowering the youth, which is why when he became Alderman he stepped aside for
us to also take over in the council chambers,” said Clr Ncube.
Ald Thaba Moyo who was the Mayor at the time when Ald Mpofu
was Deputy Mayor described him as a straight forward no-nonsense leader who
always put the interests of the city ahead of everything else.
“I am privileged to have worked with Ald Mpofu for 10
years, five of which he was my deputy when I was elected mayor. He was a
straightforward, clear and open minded leader who was dedicated in serving our
city. In Ald Mpofu the city has lost a strong leader who was now playing the
role of mentoring young leaders all with the goal of uplifting our city,” said
Ald Moyo.
Ald Mpofu was elected as Ward Two councillor and was sworn
into office in 2003 and re-elected in 2008 for the 2008–2013 term of office.
During his tenure, he served as a Deputy Mayor from
2008–2013. He represented the local authority in various outside bodies and
committees which included the Local Authorities Pension Fund Board of Trustees
2003/2004, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province Development Committee 2008/2009,
Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe Committee 2008/2009, Bulawayo Twinning
Committee 2008/2009 and the Zimbabwe Urban Councils Workers Union: Works
Council 2008/2009.
He was elevated to the coveted title of Alderman on 14 May
2018. Ald Mpofu is survived by four children, one girl and three boys. Mourners
are gathered at Number 2 Rowena Road, Sauerstown. Sunday News
0 comments:
Post a Comment