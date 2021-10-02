EX BYO DEPUTY MAYOR DIES

FORMER Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Alderman Amen Mpofu has died.

He was 67. Ald Mpofu died as a result of kidney failure on Friday at Mpilo Central Hospital. Family spokesperson Alderman Phineas Ndlovu confirmed the passing on of the former Deputy Mayor and said burial arrangements were yet to be finalised.

“We have lost a friend, brother, father and grandfather. What pains me personally is not his death but the suffering which he endured during his illness, it was so painful seeing him suffer like that, for now we will say he has rested,” said Ald Ndlovu.

In his condolence message, Bulawayo Mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni said in Ald Mpofu the city had lost a gallant son and dedicated leader, who worked tirelessly to represent the under-privileged members of society.

“The City of Bulawayo has learnt with sadness of the passing on of Alderman Amen Mpofu on Friday, 1 October 2021. His death comes as a shock and has left a vacuum which the City will not be able to fill for many years to come.

The City has lost a gallant son and dedicated leader. His Worship Solomon Mguni, the Mayor, Aldermen, Councillors of the City of Bulawayo, Town Clerk, Mr C Dube, Heads of Council Departments, Staff and residents wish to convey our profound condolences to the Mpofu family. May his soul rest in peace,” reads part of the message from Clr Mguni.

The city’s Deputy Mayor, Clr Mlandu Ncube said for him the late Ald Mpofu had played the role of a mentor in his political career.

“For me as Mlandu Ncube I have lost a leader who believed in me and even when I was campaigning to be the Deputy Mayor he is one person who never hid his support for me. He introduced me to local governance and taught me how to create a relationship between council, council workers, the media and the general public.

“In Ald Mpofu we have lost someone who believed in empowering the youth, which is why when he became Alderman he stepped aside for us to also take over in the council chambers,” said Clr Ncube.

Ald Thaba Moyo who was the Mayor at the time when Ald Mpofu was Deputy Mayor described him as a straight forward no-nonsense leader who always put the interests of the city ahead of everything else.

“I am privileged to have worked with Ald Mpofu for 10 years, five of which he was my deputy when I was elected mayor. He was a straightforward, clear and open minded leader who was dedicated in serving our city. In Ald Mpofu the city has lost a strong leader who was now playing the role of mentoring young leaders all with the goal of uplifting our city,” said Ald Moyo.

Ald Mpofu was elected as Ward Two councillor and was sworn into office in 2003 and re-elected in 2008 for the 2008–2013 term of office.

During his tenure, he served as a Deputy Mayor from 2008–2013. He represented the local authority in various outside bodies and committees which included the Local Authorities Pension Fund Board of Trustees 2003/2004, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province Development Committee 2008/2009, Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe Committee 2008/2009, Bulawayo Twinning Committee 2008/2009 and the Zimbabwe Urban Councils Workers Union: Works Council 2008/2009.

He was elevated to the coveted title of Alderman on 14 May 2018. Ald Mpofu is survived by four children, one girl and three boys. Mourners are gathered at Number 2 Rowena Road, Sauerstown. Sunday News