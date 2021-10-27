END MY PERSECUTION : MARRY BEGS ED

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa, has appealed to child rights activists to help her secure custody of her children, repeating claims that the former army boss is after her life, and alleged that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has failed to assist her.
Marry lost custody of her three minor children after
Chiwenga, who also doubles up as Health minister, appealed against an earlier
judgment in her favour.
Chiwenga argued that Marry was not mentally fit, and was
taking drugs, a charge that she denies.
Marry is fighting other court battles where she is accused
of plotting to kill Chiwenga, money-laundering, fraud and assault, and is out
on bail. She alleges that the charges are a fabrication to “fix” her.
Yesterday, Marry took to social media saying she missed her
children, and was exhausted due to mental torture. She appealed to Mnangagwa to
end the persecution.
“I don’t sleep because of fear, I have been surrounded. It
is up to my President to end this fabrication. I am exhausted and people have
disappeared in the eyes of the public,” she said in a social media post.
“It is most disturbing and disheartening as I write this
piece of message. I write for the world to see, to know that the clock might be
ticking for me, for those that wish to end my life. I have been followed, my
cars have been bugged. My parents are being followed. All those that have
assisted me have been threatened, some beaten up and some dismissed from work.
“If I am exterminated today, I want the world to know the
truth, it is my prayer for God to (reveal) the truth and preserve my life.”
The former military commander filed for divorce after
recovering from a life-threatening illness in 2019.
He was treated in China. Marry has appeared several times
before the courts on a stretcher as she suffers from lymphoedema.
“I have been denied access to my children that are minors
for the last two years. I have also not spoken to them. I don’t know if they
are still alive or if they are dead because all access has been blocked. I am
in pain and my health is deteriorating because of the amount of torture that I
am receiving from the other side,” she added.
Marry said if Mnangagwa wanted to help her, he would have
done so long back.
“I am seeking assistance from all those that advocate for
children’s rights to be given my children before I am killed, dead or alive, I
want them in my custody.” Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment