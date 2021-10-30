EFF PUSHES FOR WATER PACT WITH ANC, DA

EFF leader Julius Malema has urged all political parties in South Africa, including the ANC and DA, to sign a pact which would allow all municipalities and governments to provide clean water to all its citizens without fail or political favour.
Malema was speaking at his party’s final “Tshela Thupa
Rally” in Katlehong, east of Joburg. He made an appeal to rivals rival parties
to set aside their political differences with the sole aim of providing basic
services to the residents across the country.
More than 20 000 EFF supporters descended on the East Rand
township.
“I am ready to sign a pact to give people access to water,
electricity as it is a matter of human rights and restoring the dignity of
African people. Let us not make it a political issue. Let's put our political
differences aside and work together to provide people with basic services,”
Malema said.
He singled out the plight of the residents of Hammanskraal,
north of Pretoria, who had been struggling for more than a decade for clean,
drinkable water.
Their plight heightened even during the tenure of ANC
during the mayorship of Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and continues to befall the
DA-controlled Tshwane Metro Council.
“The people of Hammanskraal are living in terrible
conditions. Let us not play politics with the lives of the people. Let us not
use our political colour to disadvantage people,” he said.
While appearing to extend an olive branch to his political
rivals, he made a quick turn and took a swipe at ANC, DA and ActionSA leader
Herman Mashaba.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza were
also on the firing line.
He accused Mabuza of ignoring the issue of major potholes
in Mpumalanga. He said some of the potholes were as big as a swimming pool.
As for Ramaphosa, Malema accused him of having organised a
big election rally in Thokoza Park, in Soweto, while the Zion Christian Church
(ZCC) remained closed since March last year, due to his “nonsensical lockdown
regulation”.
Malema asked the different congregations to punish the ANC
in the upcoming elections, saying it was responsible for the reduction of the
numbers of congregants allowed in their churches.
He said that after the November 1 elections his party was
going to allow churches to operate at full capacity.
He also attacked Ramaphosa for allegedly refusing to allow
soccer supporters to watch the upcoming Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates game
on November 6 while his party had a big rally in Soweto last night.
“Political parties are allowed to hold rallies but the ZCC and
other churches are not. We are going to allow churches to operate fully after
the November 1 elections.”
The EFF said all its party agents would be present in every
household and hospitals where special votes are conducted and the same would be
repeated on Monday during the local government elections. IOL
