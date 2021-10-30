ED CONFIRMED AS 2023 CANDIDATE

President Mnangagwa was endorsed by all the party wings
after considering the work he has undertaken to develop the country since
winning the 2018 harmonised elections.
The Conference, which ended yesterday, ran under the theme
“Growing and Mordenising the Economy Towards Vision 2030”.
Addressing a Press conference at the close of the event,
the acting party spokesperson, Cde Mike Bimha said the decision to endorse
President Mnangagwa was unanimous.
“As you have seen the Conference has ended. We had
deliberations and resolutions were made during the time when the media was
excluded as it was a closed door session. I am going to cherry pick some of the
important resolutions.
I want to advise you that all the organs and wings of the
party have endorsed President Mnangagwa. This was the main resolution,” Cde
Bimha said.
He said the Conference also resolved to reenergise the
party in preparation for the 2023 elections.
“We have already won the election before it has been
conducted because the restructuring of the party has cultivated a large
membership from the cell up to the districts.”
He said the Conference resolved that there shall be no
imposition of candidates for any position during the party’s internal
elections.
“The Conference resolved that primary elections should be
held transparently and peacefully without the imposition of candidates. Those
who will have been defeated should accept defeat with humility,” he said.
The party, he said, undertook to punish members who engage
in violence and other vices such as corruption and abuse of office.
“The party resolved to punish those who engage in acts of
violence, corruption and other vices, whether they are in Government or the
private sector. It was resolved that those who are to be found on the wrong
side of the law should carry their crosses,” he added.
Conference also resolved to ban party members from
labelling each other as G40 acolytes where there has been a disagreement.
“The party resolved that in case of any disagreements party
supporters and leaders should not label others G4O. Acting political commissar
Cde Patrick Chinamasa actually said ‘don’t give our people to the devil. The
issue of G40 was resolved a long time ago’,” he said.
However, Cde Bimha said President Mnangagwa vetoed a
proposal which recommended that provincial chairpersons should be appointed
into office.
“He said the party will not condone imposition of leaders
at whatever level. He said Zanu-PF fought for democracy and should be seen to
uphold those tenets.”
He added: “The party resolved to grow rural economies
through beneficiation of raw materials. Industries should be established in the
rural areas to uplift our people from poverty and create employment.”
The party, said Cde Bimha, also instructed the Government
to heighten production in the agriculture sector and promote traditional
grains.
“The party instructed Government to encourage citizens to
grow and eat traditional grain to enhance the wellbeing of our citizens. A seed
bank should also be established for small grain.”
He said Conference commended the First Lady Amai Auxillia
Mnangagwa’s philanthropic work. Sunday News
