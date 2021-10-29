ED BRUSHES OFF SANCTIONS : WE ARE FORGING AHEAD

The President and First Secretary of Zanu Pf, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa says despite the negative impact of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the United States and its western allies, the country continues to forge ahead to achieve an upper middle-income society by 2030.

The President said this while officially opening the 19th annual ZANU PF People’s Conference which is underway in Bindura.

The illegal economic sanctions and all forms of of coercive measures are unjustified and a violation of the human rights of the people of our great country.We call for the immediate and unconditional removal.However despite the adversity of these illegal sanctions,our country under a ZANU PF led Government,continues to forge ahead in unity to attain the status of a Prosperous and Empowered Upper Middle Income Economy by 2030,he said.

The National People’s Conference comes a few days after the annual 25 October,SADC Anti -Sanctions Day thus the President expressed gratitude to SADC member states for providing support in calling for the removal of the illegal embargoes.

The party remains grateful to SADC member states and other progressive countries for the solidarity and unwavering support in calling for the unconditional removal of the illegal and counter-productive sanctions.I commend Party structures throughout the country for organising the anti-sanctions campaign marches,said the President.

He called on ZANU PF members to continue working hard and in unity towards economic emancipation of the people, as it is everyone’s responsibility to utilise the land for production.

As we deliberate during this conference,let us recommit ourselves to Party Mission of ensuring that as the people of Zimbabwe,we forever remain masters of our on destiny .ZANU PF and all its structures must keep alive its revolutionary ethos,principles and values,he added.

The President also attributed the economic growth forecast to the ease of doing business reforms implemented by the Second Republic.

In line with promises made in the 2018 Election Manifesto and previous Congress and Conference Resolutions; our economy is projected to grow by 7.8 %. Zimbabwe has opened for business and instituted far reaching ease of doing business reforms.These have seen foreign direct investments and diaspora remittances, reaching unprecedented levels, noted the President.

ZANU PF members were also implored to work tirelessly to guarantee that the party remains the first choice for the majority of the population.

China,Tanzania and Russia also presented solidarity messages to the ruling party and further called for the removal of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West.

Earlier on,President Mnangagwa, the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and Zanu PF Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi planted trees to mark the beginning of the 19th Annual National People’s Conference at the BUSE grounds.

The 19th National People’s Conference is running under the theme “Growing and modernising the economy towards Vision 2030.’ zbc



