DRIVER NICKS US$2 800 FROM ZANU PF BIGWIG

A DRIVER employed by Zanu PF provincial youth chairperson, Tawanda Mukodza, allegedly stole US$2 800 which was stashed in his vehicle.

The driver, Guyton Ngoma of Dangamvura’s P-Section appeared before Chipinge magistrate, Mr Alfred Chinembiri this week facing theft charges.

He pleaded guilty of stealing US$2 300, and not US$2 800.

He was remanded out of custody on his own cognisant to October 18 for sentencing.

Prosecuting, Ms Deliah Kataziye said on July 2, Ngoma drove Cde Mukodza of Newcastle Farm in Chipinge from Mutare to Chiredzi.

“While around Chipangayi area, Ngoma was relieved by Cde Mukodza who took over driving a double-cab Ford Ranger. Ngoma sat on the back passenger seat.

“Ngoma opened Cde Mukodza’s satchel which was placed on the seat, and stole US$2 800 and hid it in his pair of socks,” she said.

Ms Kataziye said while in Chiredzi, Cde Mukodza got suspicious, and counted his money. He discovered that US$2 800 was missing.

“The two left for Chipinge where the complainant tipped Constable Fanuel Guchu, a police detail who was manning a roadblock at Mashiri Turn-off.

“Ngoma was searched, and the police recovered US$2 300 which was hidden in his pair of socks,” she said. Manica Post