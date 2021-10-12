DJ FANTAN BACK IN COURT

Convicted entertainers and Chillspot Records frontman DJ Fantan and Levels yesterday had their High Court appeal against sentence rolled over to tomorrow.
DJ Fantan born Arnold Kamudyariwa and DJ Levels real name
Tafadzwa Kadzimwe were earlier this year jailed six months by Harare magistrate
Vongai Guwuriro.
The duo alongside music promoter Simbarashe ‘Dhama’
Chanachimwe were convicted for hosting an illegal crossover New Year’s gig
during the lockdown period.
Magistrate Guwuriro had ruled that the trio had committed a
serious offence.
“Although the trio has shown remorse by pleading guilty,
they committed a serious offence when they hosted the party during the 10pm to
6am lockdown curfew, hence a fine or community service sentence would
trivialise the offence,” reads part of magistrate Guwuriro’s ruling.
The gig was held at an open air area near Mbare’s Matapi
Flats.
According to the trio’s lawyer, Dumisani Mtombeni the
matter was postponed to this Wednesday.
“The matter has been postponed to Wednesday. DJ Fantan and
Levels’ appeal will be joined with that of music promoter Dhama so that we
argue both cases at one go,” said Mtombeni.
The trio are out on a $10 000 bail each pending the current
High Court appeal before Judge Justice Davison Foroma.
Mtombeni feels the trio have prospects of success arguing
that his clients had no intention of hosting such a big event, but had targeted
to live-stream the event.
Fantan, DJ Levels and Dhama were ordered to continue
residing at their Mbare residences and to report once every fortnight at Matapi
Police Station.
Six months of their sentence was set aside on condition of
good behaviour. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment