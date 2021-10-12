DJ FANTAN BACK IN COURT

Convicted entertainers and Chillspot Records frontman DJ Fantan and Levels yesterday had their High Court appeal against sentence rolled over to tomorrow.

DJ Fantan born Arnold Kamudyariwa and DJ Levels real name Tafadzwa Kadzimwe were earlier this year jailed six months by Harare magistrate Vongai Guwuriro.

The duo alongside music promoter Simbarashe ‘Dhama’ Chanachimwe were convicted for hosting an illegal crossover New Year’s gig during the lockdown period.

Magistrate Guwuriro had ruled that the trio had committed a serious offence.

“Although the trio has shown remorse by pleading guilty, they committed a serious offence when they hosted the party during the 10pm to 6am lockdown curfew, hence a fine or community service sentence would trivialise the offence,” reads part of magistrate Guwuriro’s ruling.

The gig was held at an open air area near Mbare’s Matapi Flats.

According to the trio’s lawyer, Dumisani Mtombeni the matter was postponed to this Wednesday.

“The matter has been postponed to Wednesday. DJ Fantan and Levels’ appeal will be joined with that of music promoter Dhama so that we argue both cases at one go,” said Mtombeni.

The trio are out on a $10 000 bail each pending the current High Court appeal before Judge Justice Davison Foroma.

Mtombeni feels the trio have prospects of success arguing that his clients had no intention of hosting such a big event, but had targeted to live-stream the event.

Fantan, DJ Levels and Dhama were ordered to continue residing at their Mbare residences and to report once every fortnight at Matapi Police Station.

Six months of their sentence was set aside on condition of good behaviour. H Metro