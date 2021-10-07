DIASPORANS DRIVING ECONOMIC GROWTH, SAYS ED

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe will continue with its re-engagement drive and has commended Zimbabweans in the Diaspora for their contribution to the growth of the country’s economy.
Our re-engagement
drive as a country continues as we strive to be a friend of all, we continue to
seek new opportunities in investment and trade. This is in line with my administration’s
Economic Diplomacy thrust, he said.
The President was delivering the State of the Nation
Address to mark the official opening of the 4th session of the 9th Parliament
in Harare today.
Speaking to developmental issues the President attributed
the country’s success story to an effective agricultural sector which is
inclusive of all.
Let us commit to serve our country wholeheartedly to ensure
development which leaves no one behind.The economy is on upward trajectory due
to the successes in agriculture.This new crop of young farmers assure us that
the land we fought for will remain in good hands, added the President.
He also encouraged Zimbabweans to embrace locally produced
products as this is good for the economy which already is o an upward
trajectory.
Citizens are encouraged to buy proudly Zimbabwean brands
which now dominate shelves.Local industrialists need to broaden their scope and
increase locally produced goods paying attention to value addition.It should
also be noted that the import substitution strategy and local content policy
has benefitting manufacturing sector,he said.
The transport situation was also addressed with the
President highlighting that government is in the process of acquiring more
buses which will see the smooth running of the transport system especially with
the success of the ongoing Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme under
National Development Strategy One. ZBC
