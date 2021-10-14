DECOMPOSING BODY FOUND IN A BUSH IN SELOUS

A body of a woman believed to be between 20 and 40 years of age was found in a bush near a railway line in Selous, Chegutu district recently.

Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson Inspector Magret Chitove told The Herald that the deceased woman was found wearing a maroon dress with black long sleeves, a black woolen hat, and was barefooted.

A black jacket was also found beside her body.

She appealed to members of the public who might have information that can assist police to contact Officer In Charge ZRP Saruwe on 0682144213 or 0780224766. Herald