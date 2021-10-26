COVID-19 OUTBREAKS : GOVT TO CRACK DOWN ON SCHOOLS

Public health measures to minimise Covid-19 infection risks will be rigidly enforced in all schools after Government found cases of a flagrant disregard of regulations, especially in private schools, which have been partly blamed for sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks in schools.
Cabinet yesterday noted that some private schools are not
observing provisions of the Education Act, which allows general instructions to
all schools, and are allowing parents to withdraw boarders from school for
exeat weekend or for half term school breaks, both of which have been banned.
Under the Public Health Act, the Government has the right
to make regulations that apply to all.
Speaking after yesterday’s Cabinet Meeting, Information,
Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said though
infections among learners in schools are decreasing, unsanctioned movement was
being brought to a halt.
“Movement of boarders during term time as well as general
non-compliance with the standard operating procedures for the prevention and
management of Covid-19 and other influenza-like illnesses in the primary and
secondary education sector has contributed to outbreaks in schools,” said
Minister Mutsvangwa.
“It has been observed that some private schools are not
fully observing of the provisions of the Education Act as evidenced by the
continued practice of allowing parents to withdraw boarders from school for
exeat weekend or for half term school breaks during the pandemic, and that
enforcement of the Public Health Act on such unsanctioned movement of learners
during the pandemic will be evoked and strengthened.”
Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet also noted the need to
ramp up vaccination to attain national herd immunity by year end as targeted.
So far more than 3,27 million people have received their first dose while more
than 2,54 million have been fully vaccinated.
The public health sector, being rapidly upgraded with the
progress accelerated after Covid-19 infections started, will see more
improvements.
The Cabinet yesterday approved the proposed introduction of
the national health service training and induction modules under the public
service academy.
Minister Mutsvangwa said the envisaged training programmes
will equip healthcare workers with correct standard operating procedures in the
discharge of their duties, improved and efficient management skills, and patriotism
that promote transparency, accountability and good governance and a high
performance work culture that goes beyond the call of duty.
“The public will recall that, at its 28th meeting, Cabinet
agreed that the national health service training and induction be developed,”
said Minister Mutsvangwa. “It is in line
with this directive that the modules will be introduced.”
Minister Mutsvangwa said the modules will cover the
following areas that are essential for health personnel to execute their duties:
Public health
service orientation, aimed at including areas on national heritage and
patriotism.
Management skills
development is expected to include such areas as transformational leadership,
finance management, corporate governance.
Conflict management
and courses covering such areas as gender, diversity and asset inventory.
Herald
