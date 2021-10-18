COPS SHOOT PUPIL AS THEY BREAK UP BRAWL

POLICE in Bulawayo have been accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl and refusing to assist the family take her to hospital.

The alleged incident happened on October 4 in Mzilikazi high-density suburb.

Ayanda Tshuma, a Form 3 pupil at Sobukhazi High School, was admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital after she was allegedly shot on the cheek as law enforcement agents discharged a firearm to stop a street fight at G-Square.

She was just a bystander. The bullet went through one cheek and exited on the other.

The family claims that the police had not assisted her to get medication.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday told Southern Eye that they were yet to find out what exactly transpired on the day in question.

“We received the report about the case of a member of the ZRP, who allegedly shot a girl child in Mzilikazi.

“The case is still under investigation, and so we don’t have much information to disclose,” Nyathi said.

The juvenile said she was now living in fear after police officers threatened her.

“On Friday October 15, police came to our home to take statements. They threatened me saying I should speak the truth. They also said I was changing statements.

“This surprised me as I was speaking to them for the first time,” she said. Newsday