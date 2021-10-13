COP LOSES BABY IN HOUSE FIRE

Sudden Hleketere, a Police officer at Chachacha Business Centre in Shurugwi lost his four months old baby girl Ruvimbo Hleketere yesterday morning when the bedroom in which she was sleeping caught fire.

It is suspected that the bedroom was set ablaze by the baby’s four-year-old sibling who was playing with a match stick and lit a candle. The curtain caught fire and it spread throughout the room.

The fire had engulfed the whole room by the time the four-year-old alerted the mother, Portia Mtambalika who was in the adjacent kitchen.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko said he was yet to receive the report.

Hleketere said he is devastated by the death of his daughter and wants to know how the fire broke out.

“I am at a loss of words. I do not know why my daughter had to die or how the fire began and destroyed everything,” said Hleketere.

He lost all property including a bed, wadrobe, clothes, television set, kitchen unity, table and blankets.

Ruvimbo was buried at Zvamabande River yesterday. Masvingo Mirror