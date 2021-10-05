COP KILLED AT ROADBLOCK IN HRE

A policeman died on Saturday morning after he was knocked down by a commuter omnibus while manning a roadblock along Simon Mazorodze Road near Ushewokunze in Harare.

The commuter omnibus had been hit by a Yutong Bus which had failed to stop at the roadblock at around 5am.

The kombi then collided with a Honda Fit before swerving off the road and hit the police officer who died on admission at Sally Mugabe Hospital.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations were still in progress.

“The ZRP warns motorists against speeding especially when approaching checkpoints and roadblocks. This follows a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on October 2, 2021 around 05:03 hrs at a police roadblock near Ushewokunze turn off, along Simon Mazorodze Road, where a police officer manning the roadblock died.

“A man aged 26 driving a Yutong bus failed to stop at the roadblock due to speeding and hit a Toyota Hiace vehicle which in turn collided with a Honda Fit vehicle. As a result, the Toyota Hiace vehicle swerved and knocked down a police officer, who later died upon admission at Sally Mugabe Hospital,” he said. Herald