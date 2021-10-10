COP IN TROUBLE OVER CHAMISA WHATSAPP STATUS

A POLICE officer stationed in Mt Darwin, is facing disciplinary action after he allegedly posted opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s picture on his WhatsApp status.

Constable Spenser Chiteera posted the picture last month and captioned it Ngaapinde Hake Mukomana, a statement being used by MDC Alliance supporters to endorse Chamisa’s candidature in the 2023 elections.

A source close to investigations said the cop had since been transferred to Bindura awaiting judgement.

“We are conducting disciplinary action against Chiteera since he violated the Police Act by endorsing an opposition party leader on his WhatsApp status,” said a top police officer from Guruve.

Efforts to contact police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi were fruitless yesterday.

Recently, the police sent a strong warning to police officers who resorted to social media to express their disgruntlement against the government. Standard