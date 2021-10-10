COP IN TROUBLE OVER CHAMISA WHATSAPP STATUS

A POLICE officer stationed in Mt Darwin, is facing disciplinary action after he allegedly posted opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s picture on his WhatsApp status.
Constable Spenser Chiteera posted the picture last month
and captioned it Ngaapinde Hake Mukomana, a statement being used by MDC
Alliance supporters to endorse Chamisa’s candidature in the 2023 elections.
A source close to investigations said the cop had since
been transferred to Bindura awaiting judgement.
“We are conducting disciplinary action against Chiteera
since he violated the Police Act by endorsing an opposition party leader on his
WhatsApp status,” said a top police officer from Guruve.
Efforts to contact police spokesperson Assistant
Commissioner Paul Nyathi were fruitless yesterday.
Recently, the police sent a strong warning to police
officers who resorted to social media to express their disgruntlement against
the government. Standard
