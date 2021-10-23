COMMUNITY THROWS PARTY FOR DEPARTING HEADMASTER

The Donkwedonkwe community in Matobo district, Matabeleland South province, has held a farewell party for a headmaster Maxwell Nyathi, who served its high school for 27 years.

The community described Nyathi as a hardworking and committed civil servant who contributed a lot in the development of the school and the community through his sound administration.

Donkwedonkwe School Development Committee vice-chairperson Lameck Ncube told Southern Eye yesterday that they decided to give him a token of appreciation as a community, celebrating his contributions at the school he joined in 1994.

“Many children who are products of the school are now doctors, lecturers, while others are in South Africa occupying high positions at their workplaces. He is a humble man who interacted well with the community,” Ncube said.

Former head boy, former school teacher and former director of music group African Stars, which was started at the school, Sehliselwe Khumalo, said Nyathi had a charismatic approach to issues.

“Through him, I became a head boy, former teacher at the same school and former director of the African Stars music group that has become a hit on radio of late. I am now a practising lawyer and I owe it to his administration,” he said.

Khumalo said Nyathi had also connected the school to the internet and he also wrote poems that were used in the school curriculum, adding such developments were rare in such marginalised areas in Matabeleland South.

Nyathi said he was leaving the school a happy man after 27 years of commitment to the learning institution and the community.

“I am excited and leaving the school a happy man after spending 27 years trying to inspire confidence at the school,” Nyathi said.

He said he grew up in Matobo district and it was his ambition that the school continues to thrive. Newsday