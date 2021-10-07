COMMUNITY RADIO STATIONS NOT FOR POLITICS, SAYS MINISTER

Veteran journalist and Deputy Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Publicity Kindness Paradza has said that the radio stations that Government is helping to establish throughout the country are not to be used for politics.
Paradza said this today when he toured Avuxeni Radio
Station, the first community radio station in Chiredzi which is expected to be
launched by President Mnangagwa before the end of the year.
He said that community radio stations are owned by chiefs
and communities.
He warned politicians not to use their money to manipulate
community radio stations for their personal interests and emphasised that
community radio stations were for community programmes.
“This is a community radio, it is meant for the community.
I know politicians will donate their money to the radio station and try to use
it as a political weapon. This is not for politics but for the community,” he
reiterated.
“Chief (Chief Gudo) this is your radio, its meant for you
and your people, we are just here to help you but you are the sole owners of
the radio,” said Paradza to Chief Gudo who was the only Chief present at the
occasion.
Paradza challenged local authorities to make use of the
radio station. Avuxeni FM is among the first six radio stations which were
granted licences early this year and Government has been working hard to ensure
that they go on air before the end of this year
Chief Gudo, born Mundawu Mukachana hailed the development
and said people in the area including chiefs now have their mouthpiece.
The Government donated studio equipment and all other requirements
to ensure that the community radio stations are ready to go on air.
Transmedia Corporation Chief Executive Officer, Rufaro
Zaranyika said the radio station will cover a radius of 50km.
“The connection will be done in phases and for the meantime
our frequency can only reach 50km radius,” said Zaranyika. Masvingo Mirror
