CHIWENGA OFF TO DUBAI

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is expected in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) today, where he is leading a high-level Government delegation to the Global Business Forum Africa slated for Wednesday and Thursday this week.

The forum is being held on the sidelines of the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai.

Zimbabwe is one of the 191 countries taking part at the six-months long global exhibition, which kicked off on October 1, 2021 and runs until March 31 next year.

The exhibition is being held under the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”.

More than 25 million visitors are expected to arrive for what is probably one of the biggest global showcases that explore trade, investment and business partnerships across sectors and economies.

Expo 2020 Dubai commissioner-general Ambassador Mary Mubi told The Sunday Mail Business that the Vice President was scheduled to arrive in Dubai today.

“The Vice President (Constantino Chiwenga) is coming for the Global Business Forum Africa, which is being organised within the context of Expo 2020 Dubai; it is a side event of the Expo.

“The Dubai Chamber of Commerce (which is organising the forum) is quite a critical partner of the host country (UAE), as it organises this expo. They are having a number of activities with various regional organisations and one of them is Africa, obviously,” said Ambassador Mubi.

“So, this event is about looking at opportunities, trade and investment and what the challenges are in Africa; to say what are the opportunities in this region to partner with African countries?

“We have the Vice President (Constantino Chiwenga) and a number of key (Government) ministers who are coming (to Dubai) and are going to attend this (Global Business) Forum Africa.”

The forum is envisaged to bring the trade and investment community back together to explore bilateral trade opportunities between Dubai and Sub-Saharan Africa.

It is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Ambassador Mubi said there had been huge interest in Zimbabwe from expo visitors and potential investors.

The country is exhibiting under the theme “Zimbabwe, A Land of Great Opportunities”, which has been developed from the many themes available for participating countries at the event.

Although it was initially pencilled in for 2020, the expo had to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many businesspeople are reportedly making enquiries in mining, horticulture and tourism, among others.

Zimbabwe’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has been divided into four zones: history and culture; opportunities; human capital; and the future, which looks at aspirations and Vision 2030.

It is believed that the country has devised a well thought-out strategy and programme to derive maximum benefits from its participation at this year’s event.

Zimbabwe, Ambassador Mubi added, would be sharing its rich and proud history with the world.

Other sections of the pavilion look at opportunities in mining, agriculture, tourism and infrastructure. During the six-months long Expo 2020 Dubai, Zimbabwe would organise events to highlight opportunities across various sectors.

According to Ambassador Mubi, while the country already had a pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, it would also arrange specific events for key sectors to highlight and promote trade and investment opportunities. Key sectors will, therefore, be mobilised to develop a calendar of events, where they will have any opportunity to pitch their investment opportunities. Sunday Mail