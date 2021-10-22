CHAMISA THRIVES ON THE SUFFERING OF OUR PEOPLE, SAYS ED

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday took a swipe at the country’s detractors and their local lackeys who thrive on the suffering of the people but said despite their machinations, Zimbabwe will be great again.
In an impromptu address to Zanu PF supporters who gathered
just a few kilometres from Eureka Gold Mine, which he was commissioning, the
President said only Zimbabweans can develop their nation.
“What we want is unity and peace. If we are united in the
party Zanu PF, we shall take our nation to greater heights,” the President said
speaking in Shona. He said no amount of negativity from the oppositional forces
will stop the country’s development, which has gathered pace.
“Hongu kungava nezvimbwamupengo zvinowanikwa apo neapo,
kana mwana mumba akaita benzi hamumurashe munogara naye, kana mabika sadza
momupa onovata, kana anzwa nzarazve momupa, mazuva achingofamba achipenga hake
asi musha uchienda mberi. Don’t lose hope with those who want their country to
suffer, who have sleepless nights when they see developments taking place in
the country,” said the President to multitudes of Zanu PF supporters.
The President, however, said the rotten apples are in the
minority and their voices will be drowned by the power of the masses who want
to see development in their country.
President Mnangagwa took a swipe at nations that would want
to dictate terms to Zimbabwe especially because the country is now in the hands
of its people with the land reform programme that corrected colonial land
inequities now irreversible.
“They destroyed our currency during the First Republic and
we started to use their currency. However, no country can develop using other
people’s currency, so we brought back our money. We are building the economic
fundamentals, however, we have crooks in our midst, we are targeting the big
fish, we want to build our country,” he said.
Ahead of the SADC Anti-Sanctions Day, the President said
sanctions imposed by Western countries as punishment for the land reform are indeed
targeted.
“The sanctions are indeed targeted and they are targeting
areas that will make the country’s economy collapse but they have failed
dismally for two decades because we remain united. They wanted us to starve to
death but we came up with programmes such as Pfumvudza that have seen the
country recording a bumper harvest.”
The President said this year his administration would avail
more inputs to the people to secure food security, while every village will
have a borehole to ensure access to clean drinking water.
He explained the Second Republic’s desire to arrest rural
to urban migration through modernisation and industrialisation of rural areas.
He assured young people of Government’s support in skills development and
innovations.
“During the First Republic we used to deliberate and give
you projects but as the Second Republic we are saying come up with your
projects and we will give you the resources,” he said much to the applause of
the supporters who had thronged to be addressed by their leader, a man who has
consistently exemplified his servant leadership. Herald
